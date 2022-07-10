Conditions favourable but intensity at ghat section

NASHIK: While the meteorological system have given forecast of heavy to very heavy rains, but there is a huge difference in the distribution of rainfall region-to-region. Manikrao Khule, a retired meteorologist at the Pune Observatory, has predicted heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next week or even till July 21.

He said that the meteorologist, based on his own knowledge and experience, he is analysing the current meteorological condition with the help of meteorological accuracy. Not all the answers are given by equipment, radar, satellite imagery or computer models. Currently, the conditions are favourable for rains but only the ghat section is receiving good rains. The plains are yet to receive satisfactory rainfall.

Farmers are satisfied after receiving rains but only in selected parts in district. Where there are no rains they are depressed. The meteorological department’s predictions sometimes doesn’t show expected results. As it is just trial and error basis there is no one hundred percent accuracy. Even the well-educated expert farmers in Maharashtra are planning their sowing according to the advice of agriculture and meteorologists, using their intellect

For the next 5 days, i.e., till Tuesday July 12, monsoon and winds are expected in all parts of Maharashtra. Meteorologists predict that it will rain in such a severely in some parts.

Beneficial for Kharif season

Satisfactory rains are being received in the western part of the district for the last two days.The Kharif season crops have also been saved due to rainfall. This will avoid the crisis of double sowing in some parts of the district. Due to the pre-monsoon rains in the district this year, the farmers had sown the kharif crops on the available water.

However, as the sowing was nearing completion, the farmers were facing the crisis of double sowing. However, due to incessant rains in various parts of the district for the last two days, the sown Kharif crops have been saved. Farmers who had sown crops like millet, maize, soybean and pulses, all the crops will now proceed further with farming activities. Therefore, the farmers of the district have got relief due to this rain.

Water discharged from Nandur Madhyameshwar

Water discharged from Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam has started in the catchment area of Nashik district since Friday night. Good rains are expected in the district including Nashik city. It rained in the last week but after the dry patch came. Now, in Igatpuri, Dindori and Trimbakeshwar it is raining heavily. This has increased the water level of Godavari tributaries as well as small natural streams. Discharge of water has been increased from Nandur Madhyameshwar dam. Earlier, 2,421 cusecs of water was being discharged from Nandur Madhyameshwar dam. Following this, 1,614 cusecs of water is been discharged since the Saturday afternoon.