Condition of immersed idols at Ramkund

From broken idols to some covered in dirt, these idols were found in extremely poor condition the next day. The devotees worshipped these idols for 10 days and left no stone unturned to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. However, looking at the condition of these immersed idols, did devotees actually bid a respectful adieu to the lord?

Not to mention immersion also adds to river pollution and deteriorates the health of residents in the later part of life following the increasing contamination of water.

As per the series of photos shared by environmentalist Chandrakishor Patil, these idols can be seen in dilapidated condition from Ramkund to the Tapovan patch of the river.

While sharing his experience, Patil said instead of Nashik Municipal Corporation creating such excellent facilities for a convenient visarjan and prevention of river pollution, some devotees still immersed their idols at Godaghat. However, one can see these idols, the same that were worshipped for 10 days, lying broken in a pile of dust.