Concretisation to be removed completely

Nashik
The officials of Smart City Company and office bearers of Goda Premi Samiti on Wednesday visited Nilkantheshwar temple regarding the reconstruction of temple steps and restoration of Devicha Sandva. The citizens suggested finding out the basalt stone that washed away in the river basin and using it for the reconstruction of the steps.
The Smart City Company sought two months’ time to locate the basalt stone in the base of Godavari and remove the cement concrete from ancient kunds to flow natural streams again.
A meeting of Smart City Company officials and office bearers of Goda Premi Samiti was held on Tuesday. In this meeting, it was decided to take a decision after inspecting the Nilkantheshwar temple. Accordingly, Smart City Company officials and Samiti office bearers yesterday inspected the steps adjacent to the Nilakanteshwar temple and the damage caused to the temples.
At this time, Smart City Company CEO Sumant More has sought a period of two months to complete this work. It has also been decided to remove cement concretisation in 17 ancient kunds in the Godavari river. Devang Jani, Mama Rajwade, Dhananjay Pujari, Ram Singh Bawari and others were present on the occasion.
The sanctity of the various religious places on the banks of the Godavari river should be preserved. It is expected to preserve and develop them and Smart City Company should take immediate action in this regard.
Devang Jani, eniviromentalist