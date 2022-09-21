Conclave for Nashik exporters tomorrow

NASHIK: A district-level conclave of exporters from Nashik has been organised tomorrow, September 22 in the city on the theme of ‘One District One Product to promote investment and facilitate business exports.

Jilha Udyog Kendra General Manager Sandeep Patil has appealed that the maximum exporters of the district should participate in this meet.

This conclave has been organised by the Directorate of Industries of the government under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and this programme will be inaugurated by the District Collector and the President of the District Export Promotion and Promotion Committee Gangatharan D.

In this trade event, various experts, related government departments and bank officials, officials of Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Pune, officials of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Pune, on the topics of the schemes and incentives of the Central and State Governments for increasing exports, the role and support of banks in exports, various stages and processes of exports, etc. Officials of the Export Promotion Council, Electronic and Computer Software Export Promotion Council, will provide guidance. An exhibition of exportable products will also be held on this occasion.

This meet is organised at Engineering Cluster in Ambad on September 22 from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. Accordingly, General Manager Patil has also informed that exportable entrepreneurs, new entrepreneurs, exporters, and office bearers of industrial organisations in the district should attend the daylong event and take advantage of this opportunity.