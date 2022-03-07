Concerted efforts needed to boost tourism: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Nashik district is a leading district in all types of tourism. Also known as a destination for religious tourism, the district has now made its mark in adventure, medical, educational and agricultural tourism. A tourist visiting the district employs 80 people. Therefore, everyone should make efforts for the development of tourism in the district and speed up the economic cycle, said Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Bird Festival organised at Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary. On the occasion, prizes were awarded to the participants.

Bhujbal further said that Nandur Madhyameshwar and Lonar are two tourist destinations in Maharashtra which have got Ramsar status. the rising pollution all over the world is providing harm to the natural habitat of bird species. Therefore, after travelling thousands of kilometres, these birds come to Nandur Madhyameshwar. They should be conserved and protected.

While he was the Minister of Tourism, various development works were carried out in the area of Lonar. This lake was also conserved. If additional facilities are required at Nandur Madhyameshwar, a proposal should be sent, Bhujbal said and assured that the government will provide every assistance in this regard.

Regarding the distribution of prizes in the photo competition, Guardian Minister said that a photograph is an answer to many questions in your mind. It also creates a storm and gives peace of mind. Before the programme, he visited each stall and got information. Also, he drew eco-friendly tattoos on his hand.

The winners of the wildlife photography competition were honoured by Guardian Minister Bhujbal. The first prize went to Dr Jayant Phulkar, second prize to Charuhas Kulkarni, Omkar Chavan (third), consolation prize to Roshan Pote and the special prize to Anand Bora. Senior photographer Shirish Kshirsagar and Anil Abhange were also felicitated by the Guardian Minister.

Madhumati Sardesai-Rathod, Deputy Director, Directorate of Tourism; Dr Archana Pathare, SDM, Niphad; Vikram Ahire, Assistant Conservator of Forests; Dr Sujit Nevese, Forest Officer Shekhar Deokar and Chapadgaon Forest Committee Chairperson Sunita Darade were present at the occasion.