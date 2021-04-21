Deshdoot Times

Concerns over Remdesivir shortage grow

Parties to agitate
Concerns over Remdesivir shortage grow
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
Deolali Camp
remdesivir
cantonment board of Deolali
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com