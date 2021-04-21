Concerns over Remdesivir shortage grow

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: The patients’ lives at Cantonment General hospital are at high risk due to the shortage of supply of Remdesivir from the district. The Cantonment had put for the demand of 27 vials on April 15th. The district administration still hasn’t responded to the Cantt’s demand. The demand is being put forth for the past three consecutive days through mails, but it seems like the request is falling on deaf ears. </p>.<p>The district administration asks Cantt. to wait till evening, and later, inform them that the stock’s finished. As the Collector allotted a control room for Remdesivir supply and queries, people are still facing the shortage. Everyone is questioning the district administration regarding the delaying of the vials’ supply. </p><p>Cantonment General Hospital, being a government hospital, treats the poor and needy free of cost or at minimal costs. If the administration fails to provide the vials on time, where will the poor people go? The patients’ lives are now dependent on district administration. Jeevan Gaikwad, Balasaheb Adke, Sahebrao Chaudhary, Somnath Khatle, Santosh Katare, Gokul Jadhav, Aziz Sheikh Suresh Kadam, Suresh Nikam, Tanaji Bor, Vaibhav Palde, Rohit Kasar, and others have warned of agitation.</p>