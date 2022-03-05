Concerns grow for land acquisition

NASHIK: Transportation is an important part of the development process. The ambitious Nashik-Pune semi high-speed rail project, an important link in the golden triangle of Nashik, Pune and Mumbai, received Centre’s green signal last year. The survey of the route and maps were all prepared at the district level, however, due to the delay in land acquisition, everyone’s attention is focused on when the actual work of this rail project will start.

The district received Rs 24 crore for land acquisition. However, land acquisition has been delayed due to a lack of uniform criteria for assessment. If there is a difference in the rate of land acquisition in the three districts, the people’s representatives are afraid of farmers' anger.

Officials on the other hand, are however, concerned that the government’s financial interests should not be jeopardised while paying for land acquisition. Discussions are also taking place that the people’s representatives need to take initiative for this.

The issue of land acquisition for railways was discussed at an important meeting held in the presence of District Collector Suraj Mandhare. Now, it is anticipated that the process for land acquisition will expedite.

There is a problem at Vihitgaon from where the land acquisition process will start. The issue of temple land is one of them. Therefore, the administration is considering deciding on the assessment after determining the assessment of some villages in a representative manner.