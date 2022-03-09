Computer training for Jail inmates

NASHIK: A total of 39 inmates of Nashik Road Central Prison took basic computer training and received the certificate of completion. Samta Foundation, Mumbai, in association with a Mumbai based institute, conducted the training programme for the inmates.

Jail Superintendent Pramod Wagh, while speaking about the training programme, said the training camp was organised to help inmates with skill development. He added once they (inmates) complete their sentence, they can find a job based on their skills and education.

To impart vocational training to inmates, jail authorities have also signed up with a PSU managed financial institute. While expressing their views over the courses, the officials stated the main aim behind the project is to help inmates build a healthy lifestyle post their sentence and start a small business. They have organised various training sessions, including gardening, repairing two-wheelers, photography, cooking, poultry farm, goat farming, etc. The duration of these courses ranges from 10 t0 30 days.

The officials are providing training to convicts and undertrials for the training sessions, thus providing training to 2,600 inmates. One of the organisers, Samta Foundation, not only organises educational programmes, but also organises various health programmes for jail inmates. The officials are conducting various programmes under the guidance of DG (Prison) Atulchandra Kulkarni, and DG (Prison) Yogesh Desai.