Complete vaccination, appeals Mayor

NASHIK: The fact that we are dealing with the third wave of corona on the strength of vaccination mainly shows that 75% of the citizens of the city have completed two doses of vaccination, said City Mayor Satish Kulkarni. He appealed that, if the city of Nashik is to be free from corona, then 100 percent vaccination is very necessary.

If you want to keep yourself and the city safe and free from corona infection, citizens who have not yet received the second dose of vaccination should take it immediately to contribute to their own safety and that of the city. In the last two years, the lifestyle of the citizens in outbreak of Covid-19 and lockdown has changed due to strict regulations, so the situation has not changed for the better.

Therefore, in the third wave of Corona, it was time to impose rules on the citizens again, which has adversely affected the school life of the students. Freedom of life has been lost due to the restrictive rules imposed on the citizens. Therefore, if citizens want to live a safe life again, they should go to the vaccination centers of Nashik Municipal Corporation without any hesitation.

Citizens who are yet to get the second dose of vaccination should contact the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Home delivery vaccination service will be provided by the Corporation staff. As directed by the State Government of Maharashtra, citizens above the age of 60 years are required to take booster dose.