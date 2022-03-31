Complete smart city works before monsoon: NMC commissioner Pawar

NASHIK: Stating that the pace of ongoing Smart City works is slow, Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar instructed the officials of the Smart City and municipal corporation to expedite the works and complete them before the onset of monsoon. The Municipal Commissioner inspected the bank of river Godavari, Ramkund, connecting roads and the ongoing Smart City works and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the works urging the authorities. However, they need to speed up the pace of the work to complete it before the onset of monsoon.

“A DP road should be developed by removing all the encroachments on the road with the help of the anti-encroachment department,” he said, further instructing for removal of silt from the river. “As Smart City does not have the machinery to remove hyacinth, instructions were given to remove it with the help of robots and NMC officials. “Assistance should be sought from the NMC Deputy Commissioner, Antiencroachment department officers and complete the work on time,” he instructed.

Sumant More, Special Executive Officer, Smart City, said that the visit of the Municipal Commissioner will help speed up the ongoing work by coordinating with the NMC and Smart City officials.