Competition from April 15 in Pune

NASHIK: Maharashtra Bridge Association and Pune Zilla Bridge Association have jointly organised the 42nd Maharashtra Bridge Championship at PYC Hindu Gymkhana in Pune from April 15 to 17, 2022.

The championship shall be played on a Swiss league basis. The players participating in this tournament will be divided into two groups. The championship will involve seven rounds of eight boards. Four teams from each group will then be selected for the next round. These eight teams will again be divided into two groups.

The two groups will play the matches in round robin format. After the results of these matches, the first two teams will be selected in the final round. Two teams will play 12 board rounds, and the winner shall bag the first position in the championship.

Six teams from three to eight ranks in the round robin tournament will play for the IMP pairs. Although the competition is open to the public, the junior and youth group will have the opportunity to play in the pair event on April 16 and 17, 2022. Officials state the opportunity shall encourage youngsters to participate in the championship.

The competition will be inaugurated on April 15 at 9:00 am. The prize distribution ceremony of this competition shall be held on April 17 at 6:00 pm. The officials got immense support for the championship from Hindu Gymkhana.