Commuters seek halt for Rajya Rani at Deolali

DEOLALI CAMP: As the Rajya Rani train of the Central Railway does not take a halt at Deolali station, there is a big disappointment among the working class, traders, students and Army officers. The people here are demanding that the railway administration should take an immediate decision in this regard and give a halt for the train at Deolali station as before.

Rajya Rani Express is considered to be the most convenient train to Mumbai after Panchavati Express. The Deolali railway station has a large number of working class going to Mumbai for work and many traders and students are also boarding this train. Apart from this, the train is benefiting many Army officers and their families in Deolali military camp. During the Covid period, many trains including included the Rajya Rani Express were canceled by the Central Railway.

However, in the meantime, the inclusion of Rajya Rani along with Panchavati in the train service which was later streamlined to some extent has made many people prefer this train as it makes it possible to reach the place of work on time and also makes the return journey pleasant. Citizens of Deolali Camp, Bhagur, military establishment and villages on the border of Sinnar-Igatpuri taluka also board this train regularly.