Community radio aiding child development

Nashik : Radio Vishwas 90.8 Community Radio Station, Nashik, in collaboration with UNICEF & SMART, is working to disseminate early childhood development in Nashik. “Aarambh- Survatiche Kshan Molache” is addressing the issues related to pregnant and lactating mothers through radio programmes and narrowcasts.
This programme is implemented in the form of radio episodes using local art forms such as Gondhal, Bharud, Mangla Gaur, etc. Radio Vishwas has chosen the Bharatnagar and Shivajiwadi slum areas of Nashik for the narrowcasting of this programme. It has been observed that women are enjoying listening to different art forms and find it easier to understand and implement this information in real life.
Interestingly, these programmes are produced by various cultural groups of women in Nashik and scripted beautifully by RJ Priya Jain of Radio Vishwas. Recently, a medical check-up was also held in collaboration with gynaecologist Dr Sayalee Sankalecha of Sankalecha Hospital, which made it easier for these women to communicate their problems with the doctor freely and receive appropriate advice. Moreover, the UNICEF team will be soon visiting Radio Vishwas to create a film on this project.