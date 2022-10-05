Community radio aiding child development

Interestingly, these programmes are produced by various cultural groups of women in Nashik and scripted beautifully by RJ Priya Jain of Radio Vishwas. Recently, a medical check-up was also held in collaboration with gynaecologist Dr Sayalee Sankalecha of Sankalecha Hospital, which made it easier for these women to communicate their problems with the doctor freely and receive appropriate advice. Moreover, the UNICEF team will be soon visiting Radio Vishwas to create a film on this project.