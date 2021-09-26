Common Ways to Say Goodbye in English

(Blog by Dr. Latika Vaishak Shanbhag)

1) See you later, see you soon or talk to you later

These are appropriate for anyone, from co-workers to friends. Often, we say one of these expressions before saying ‘bye’ because it can sound a little short on its own. Keep in mind that “you” is usually pronounced “ya”.

2) I ’ve got to get going

These are good expressions to use when you’re ready to leave a social gathering. It would be rude to suddenly say ‘bye’ and leave in the middle of a conversation. Saying “I’ve got to get going” lets people know that you’re ready to start saying “goodbye”. Depending on the situation, you might also briefly explain why you’re leaving. For example, you might say, “I’ve got to get going. I have to wake up early tomorrow.” This expression acknowledges that you’ve enjoyed yourself and are reluctant to leave.

3) It was nice to see you again, or It was nice seeing you

When you greet someone, you often say “it’s nice to see you”, so when you say goodbye you can say “it was nice to see you again”. You can use this expression to say goodbye to someone you already know. Or if this was the first time you met the person, you can say “it was nice meeting you”.

4) Take care

Take care can be used in professional situations, as well as more casual ones. It’s a warm, genuine-sounding expression that is usually received well by others. Keep in mind that you wouldn’t typically use this expression with someone you see every day. If you say “take care” as you say goodbye to someone, it usuallymeans you’re not going to see him or her for at least a week or more.

5) I look forward to our next meeting

This very formal expression is appropriate if you would like to continue doing business with someone. It lets the person know that although you’re saying goodbye now, you want to keep in contact with him or her.

6) Have a nice day

These are pleasant, polite ways to say goodbye to someone you don’t know very well. You might say this to a co-worker, cashier, or casual acquaintance. You can use almost any noun after “good” depending on the situation. For example, you might say “Have agood vacation” if you’re saying goodbye to someone before he or she leaves for a holiday, or “Have a good weekend” when saying goodbye to a colleague on Friday afternoon.