Common Banded Awl sighted in Nashik

NASHIK: Butterflies, though, are small insect species but an integral part of everyone’s life. They never go unnoticed by anyone, whenever they are around. These beautiful creatures are counted every year, starting from September. In Nashik too, 39 different butterfly species were recorded by a team of Nature Conservation Society of Nashik at different places.

The NCSN conducted survey at Borgad Conservation Reserve, Mai Lele Shravan Vikas Vidyalaya Campus, Samarth Nagar at Pathardi, Yeola, Mhasrul, Tapovan, Nakshatravan Niphad, MERI Forest and Jain Sthanak Panchvati. Six volunteers of NCSN, including Pratiksha Kothule, Sanjana Kajve, Akshay Patil, Digambar Kakad, Tushar Udgaonkar and Pooja Kothule.

The team identified butterfly species like Blue Tiger, Chocolate Pansy, Common Mormon, Tailed Jay, Blue Pierrot, Plain Tiger, Zebra Blue and other such species. Under the initiative of Big Butterfly Month, the conservation and protection movement for butterflies is run. During this month they are being counted along with wildlife and plants.

These sensitive creatures are struggling for survival, so as a measure, these beautiful creatures are counted in order to identify them and strengthen the conservation movement. It is attended by 27 reputed organizations in the country including BNHS, Indian Foundation for Butterflies, National Center for Biological Sciences and Butterfly Trust.

From this, like other parts of the country, information on species, habitat and photographs of butterflies in Nashik district were collected. This data is compiled, it helps in the next direction of the conservation movement.