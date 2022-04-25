322 cadets pass out from the police academy

NASHIK: No compromise will be made to strengthen the Home Department; the budget for 2021-22 includes provision of Rs 737 crore for police houses and Rs 802 crore for this year’s budget. A total of Rs 1,029 crore has been allocated for the empowerment of the police force. The government is committed to it, thus stated Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar while speaking at the passing out ceremony of the 119th batch of the PSI training at Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA) here. A total of 322 cadets including 310 men and 12 women passed out as police sub inspectors (PSIs) from the MPA in Nashik yesterday.

On the occasion, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Additional Director General of Police (Training and Special Squad) Sanjay Kumar, Director of Maharashtra Police Academy Rajesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, Special Inspector General of Police for Nashik B G Shekhar, Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknavare, District Collector Gangatharan D, ZP CEO Lina Bansod, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil were also present.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said, A total of 7,231 posts will be filled in the police force.

A decision has been taken to repair and renovate the old police station buildings in the state. Of these, construction of 87 police stations has already started.

It has been decided to reduce the daily duty time of women police to eight hours. In the coming time, one lakh houses will be constructed for the police in the state, said Pawar.

“There is no doubt that you will enhance the prestige of Maharashtra Police and prove the strength of the force by maintaining the world class reputation of it. Care must be taken that caste, creed, ideological commitment, political, social, religious ideology have no place in personal and public life. Also, personal beliefs should be observed within the threshold of the house, if the display of personal beliefs is avoided, this will help the country to move forward,” such an appeal has also been made by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to the officers joining the police force as police sub inspector (PSI).

To further enhance the quality of training of the state police, to make the force more capable, in addition to providing funds of Rs. 7 to Rs 10 crore for state-of-the-art training building at MPA, all necessary help will be provided, assured Deputy Chief Minister Pawar.

All 322 cadets, including 12 women cadets in the 119th batch of PSIs are equally competent, deserving of this honour, he lauded.

Many youngsters in the state prepare for MPSC every year and take the exam with hard work. These youngsters work hard to fulfill their dream of wearing a police uniform. Very few of them get the chance to reach the passing out ceremony with success, he added.

While Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said, "Maharashtra Police has a glorious history. We all have a huge responsibility to create a modern, effective and responsive police service system. Therefore, now you have to move towards the future keeping in view the prestige, dignity and uniformity of police uniforms at the highest level."