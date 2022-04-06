Commissioner’s surprise visit to Satpur division

NASHIK: Municipal Commissioner paid a surprise visit to the Satpur area to inspect the garbage collection and other works. Former House Leader Dinkar Patil had met the Municipal Commissioner and complained about the working of the officer. Taking note of this complaint, Nashik City Commissioner Ramesh Pawar along with the officials visited Satpur at 9:00 am and inspected the black spots and collection spots of garbage at various places.

He inspected the Nasardi river bank near Shivaji Market, Shivaji Mandai area, bridge on Satpur Ambad Link Road, Datta Mandir Chowk, Chunchale area and instructed the authorities to plan measures. After that, he inspected the buildings under the housing scheme erected in Chunchale area and got more information on the project.

He was accompanied by City Engineer Vanjari, Executive Engineer Patil, Encroachment Deputy Commissioner Dahake, Health Officer Fadol, Town Planning Executive Engineer Sanjay Agarwal, Subhash Aher, Satpur Divisional Officer Nitin Ner, Deputy Engineer Kolhe, Water Supply Deputy Engineer Ravi Patil, Tanaji Nigal, Divisional Sanitation Inspector Madhuri Tambe, Gaikwad of Vidyarthi Vibhag, Lokhande of Udyan, Nikam and others were the officers.