Comic writer Mahamine no more

NASHIK: Veteran comic writer Chandrakant Mahamine (age 87) passed away yesterday. He was a retired employee of BSNL. His reading and writing were prolific. He was well versed in the art of comic writing. Kusumagraj had hailed him as a senior writer.

He was the member of the Senior Citizens' Association at P&T Colony. He was the president of the Pensioners’ Association for a few years. Late Mahamine was a pillar of various cultural institutions including Nashik Sarvajanik Vachanalay.