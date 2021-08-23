Comic writer Mahamine no more
Deshdoot Times

Comic writer Mahamine no more

Sandip Chavan

NASHIK: Veteran comic writer Chandrakant Mahamine (age 87) passed away yesterday. He was a retired employee of BSNL. His reading and writing were prolific. He was well versed in the art of comic writing. Kusumagraj had hailed him as a senior writer.

He was the member of the Senior Citizens' Association at P&T Colony. He was the president of the Pensioners’ Association for a few years. Late Mahamine was a pillar of various cultural institutions including Nashik Sarvajanik Vachanalay.

Nashik
passed away
employee
writing
Veteran Comic Writer Chandrakant Mahamine
Comic writing
Senior Citizens' Association

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com