Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58

NEW DELHI: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS after suffering a heart ailment over a month back, has passed away. He was 58. On August 10, Raju’s health deteriorated, while he was running on a treadmill at a South Delhi-based gym. He felt severe chest pain following which he suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital by his gym trainer.

He underwent an angioplasty. Actor Vindu Dara Singh confirmed the sad demise of Raju on Twitter. He wrote, “Rest in peace @RajuShrivastav bhai you will be missed forever thank you for making us all laugh through your work”. Known as ‘Gajodhar’, Raju was born on December 25, 1963, in Kanpur, and is survived by wife Shikha and two children, Antara and Ayushman.