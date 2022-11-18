Colours to bloom @ NMC flower exhibition

More than 2000 types of flowers and trees could be seen at the flower festival. Bonsai, cactus, and indoor-outdoor planting have been a great appeal. Apart from this, materials and equipment for gardening were also made available at this festival. The leading actresses of the film industry Nishigandha Wad, Alka Kubal, Asawari Joshi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Tanuja, singer Anuradha Paudwal and Sridhar Phadke, Kishore Kadam, Ashok Naigaonkar have attended the event. Meanwhile, the municipal garden department has started preparations for the Pushpotsav. This is going to be good news for nature lovers.