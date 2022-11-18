Colours to bloom @ NMC flower exhibition

Nashik
Two years after the pandemic, the Pushpotsav will bloom again in the four-storey building of Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in the municipal corporation and preparations have been started through the Garden Department and Trees Authority. The NMC is planning to organise the flower festival in the second or third week of February.
Since 1993, Pushpotsav was being organised in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the municipal corporation. But the flower festival was interrupted due to the Corona and now it will be held again.
Apart from organising competitions like flower arrangement, flower rangoli, flower king (Gulab Raja), Gulab Rani, Gulab Rajkumar Rajkumari, bungalow garden competition is also held in this festival. It also gets good responses from Nashikites every year.
More than 2000 types of flowers and trees could be seen at the flower festival. Bonsai, cactus, and indoor-outdoor planting have been a great appeal. Apart from this, materials and equipment for gardening were also made available at this festival. The leading actresses of the film industry Nishigandha Wad, Alka Kubal, Asawari Joshi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Tanuja, singer Anuradha Paudwal and Sridhar Phadke, Kishore Kadam, Ashok Naigaonkar have attended the event. Meanwhile, the municipal garden department has started preparations for the Pushpotsav. This is going to be good news for nature lovers.