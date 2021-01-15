Colourful kites, sweets make Makar Sankranti unique

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The festival of Makar Sankranti was celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and happiness among people. Everyone celebrated by exchanging greetings, sharing ‘tilgul ladoos’ and flying kites. There was an atmosphere of peace and satisfaction among the residents as they all celebrated a festival together almost after a year.</p>.<p>The whole sky was full of colourful kites and filled with a positive aura. People were desperate to listen to the loud noise of drums and DJ. Celebrations, along with good food and music, painted the picture of the district yesterday. All the shopkeepers were happy as the sales of kites skyrocketed yesterday, giving them a decent profit margin. </p><p>Also, decent sales of ‘tilgul’ jewellery had put up a smile on every salesman’s face. Now, as the days become longer and nights shorter, it is believed that the dark times are over and good times have begun. It is also celebrated as the victory of good over evil. Even the casualties remained low this year due to the ban on nylon manja. A total of six birds got injured due to the manja.</p>.<div><blockquote>I remember celebrating this festival last year. My Dadi told me that as these kites fly up and down, there will be a lot of ups and downs in my life too. However, I shouldn’t give up and keep fighting. Then, the pandemic happened, and my life turned upside down. My mental health was worsening, my grades were consistently low, and I gained weight. In November, I decided to change, and I got back in shape within 50 days. This year, while celebrating this festival again, I saw the kite and thought this is life:- full of ups and downs yet beautiful. </blockquote><span class="attribution">-Sachin Harjani</span></div>