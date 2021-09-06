Colleges angry over affiliation fees by SPPU

NASHIK: A few days ago, the SPPU administration issued a circular asking colleges to substantially reduce the fees collected from students under various heads. With the Covid-19 pandemic posing severe financial difficulties to families, the university asked all affiliated colleges to slash the fees. The administration of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has revised the affiliation fees for colleges recently, which has come under severe criticism from college management bodies.

Though tuition fees remain untouched, the college managements claimed that the reduction in fees collected under several other heads has led to nearly 40 per cent lower fees for the current academic year. Now, in the latest circular, the university administration declared the revised fees for affiliation of colleges, which the college managements say will pose a great challenge before them.

The fees were reduced by nearly 42 per cent due to the Covid pandemic and now the affiliation fees for colleges are increased. Earlier, courses like BVoC or BBA didn’t have a separate affiliation fee but now it’s to the tune of nearly Rs 40,000, which is per course.