College girls, ghantagadi workers save bird’s life

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: College girls and Ghantagadi workers turned into saviours as they safely rescued a bird trapped on nylon thread on a tree. As soon as some college girls noticed that a bird was trapped in a nylon net on a tree on Indiranagar Road, they rescued the bird with Ghantagadi workers' help. Pooja Yalgunde, Rituja Padwalkar, and Sheba Abraham, who were going to college, noticed a bird stuck in a tree.</p><p>The bird could not fly because the nylon thread was stuck in his foot. On noticing the bird's plight, the college girls stopped the Ghantagadi passing by the road. The workers, in response, showed their humane side and took quick action to save the life of a trapped bird. The staff member stood on the vehicle, cut the thread, and released the bird safely. Citizens appreciated the college girls as well as the Ghantagadi workers.</p>