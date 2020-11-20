Cold response to coordination cell

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> The District Coordination Control Cell set up at the District Collectorate here to curb illegal trade in the district is getting a cold response from the citizens.</p>.<p>Only 30 complaints have so far been received in a month, out of which 8 complaints have been settled. Meanwhile, the action is being taken on 22 complaints by the concerned department. The Commissioner of Police had dropped a letter bomb on the district administration as to who should take action against the illegal business.</p><p>After that, the District Collector, Commissioner of Police and other departments had held a joint meeting and set up a coordination room. The control room has received 30 complaints so far. Out of which 8 complaints have been settled. 7 of the 8 complaints belong to the state excise department and 1 case belongs to the mining department.</p><p>Most of the pending complaints are from the city police, rural police and the Food and Drug Administration. New Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey had said it was not their job to recover, set target and take action on vehicles. He had also made it clear that gambling, matka and other illicit trades were being handled by revenue, state excise, RTO and Food and Drug Administration. </p><p>He also wrote a direct letter to the department heads of the concerned departments. That had sparked a discussion in the administrative circles. A joint meeting was held at Niyojan Bhavan in the Collectorate. The Commissioner of Police also clearly stated his role. After that, as a solution, a coordination cell of all the departments was set up in the District Collectorate.</p><p>Complaints received by this cell were forwarded to the departments concerned and they were directed to take immediate action and submit the compliance report in the relevant mail.</p><p>Accordingly, along with setting up the cell, contact number, WhatsApp number, email were also published. So far 30 complaints have been received. 22 complaints are still awaiting action. Most of the complaints are within the purview of the city and rural police</p>