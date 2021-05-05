Co-operative sector hampered by cybercrime: Thakur

NASHIK: The Chairman, Vishwas Bank Vishwas Thakur said that the cooperative sector has been hampered due to increased cyber crime. He was speaking at the Digital Vasant Vyakhanmala. Thakur laid light on the subject ‘Co-operative - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ organized in memory of late Dr Vasant Pawar. On this occasion, Thakur reviewed the lending system during the British regime, including the economic and mental loot of farmers and common people.

The Land Reforms Act and the Farmers’ Credit Act were passed in 1884 and the first co-operative bank was started in Vadodara, Gujarat. Even today, the bank operates as a unique co-operative society, he added. Thakur clarified that the cooperative sector is considered to be the first step of politics.

“There is a big difference between civic co-operative banks and national banks and the Reserve Bank does not stand behind co-operatives,” Thakur said. Even in such a situation, these banks are working efficiently, only the participation of the people should increase, only if the co-operative movement grows, Maharashtra will progress at a constant pace, Thakur said with optimism.

Small banks are increasing, but customers are turning to cooperative banks again due to a lack of credibility. The cooperation movement will never end as awareness towards the members remains, Thakur also said. Godavari Bank chairperson Amrita Pawar was present on the occasion. Shrikant Beni made the introductory remarks, while secretary Sangeeta Bafna proposed the vote of thanks.