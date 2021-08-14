Co-operative Election Authority to take the decision

NASHIK: The newly formed Co-operative Election Authority in the state will make a decision about the election of the Nashik District Central Co-operative (NDCC) bank. There is a stay over the elections of co-operative banks for the last one-and-half years due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The future of the NDCC board of directors depends on the decision and the report by the divisional joint registrar and deputy district registrar office.

The co-operation department has issued an order in this regard and instructed the divisional joint registrar to complete the work of the NDCC bank’s voter list to complete the related works in the state. The term of the NDCC board of directors has expired in May 2020. Before this, the co-operation department declared the programme of interim voters lists in February.

It also started the process of soliciting a resolution from the society group. However, the department stayed the voter list programme due to the announcement of lockdown in March. It gave an extension of ten months to the board of directors. However, as per the programme announced in February, many societies in the district prepared the resolutions and sent it to the NDCC bank.

The resolutions were sought from those societies which failed to send it in time. The objections were also registered over them. It is now being looked into whether the election process, which was postponed till August 31 due to Corona, will be resumed or not. Meanwhile, due to allegations of irregularities against the defunct board of directors, action has been taken as per RBI directive and the board of directors has been dissolved.

However, it is understood that the divisional joint registrar and deputy district registrar informed the Authority that the current financial condition of the bank is not conducive to hold elections of the bank. The newly formed Cooperative Election Authority in the state will call for a detailed report on the election from the divisional joint registrar and deputy district registrar’s office.

The future of the board of directors depends on the manner in which the election report goes to the Co-operative Election Authority from both these offices. The co-operation department is investigating the current and former directors of the NDCC bank. Some directors also rushed to the Supreme Court as the High Court verdict goes against them in one case.