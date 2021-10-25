Co-existence park inaugurated at Niphad

NASHIK: Due to deforestation, wildlife is migrating to human settlements, resulting in increased human-wildlife conflict. Humans should learn to coexist with wildlife for that the forest departmenthas has set up a Forest Park and Human-Wildlife Co-existence Awareness Center in the Niphad tehsil.

The park is made with 12 different sections including Reptile Park, children’s play area, open gym, open auditorium, habitat adaptation, butterfly garden, Rashi and Nakshatravan, Wetland Ecosystem, Deciduous Dense Forest Ecosystem, Grassland Ecosystem, Leopard Habitat in Human Settlements and Entrance Garden has been created.

The park was inaugurated in presence of District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Chief Conservator of Forest Nitin Gudge, Deputy Conservator of Forest Tushar Chavan, Assistant Conservator of Forest Dr Sujit Nevse and others were present.

Reptile Park

In this section, information boards, sculptures of various species of snakes are given. Also, information about the misconceptions about these species and also information is given to reduce the superstition among the people about snakes.

Children play area

Various toys like slides, slings, and multiplayer games are erected here for children. It has been arranged for the entertainment of the children coming to the park.

Open gym

An open gym has been set up for the visitors and information boards have been set up explaining the benefits of regular exercise and yoga.

Open auditorium

Open Auditorium has been set up to organise various discussion sessions to inform the tourists and students visiting the forest park about the human-wildlife conflicts.

Habitat adaptation

In this section the visitors will get information about how leopards have changed their habitat by starting to live in sugarcane farms near human settlements due to declining forest cover.

Butterfly Garden

The place is developed in such a way that it will attract various species of butterflies here.

Rashi / Nakshatravan

Adorable and auspicious trees of 12 zodiac signs and 27 constellations have been planted in this section of park.

Wetland ecosystem

A replica of the wetland ecosystem of Nandur Madhyameshwar Sanctuary has been erected at this place and a replica of the flamingo bird found in this ecosystem has also been erected.

Dense forest ecosystem

A picture of Tadoba National Park has been erected at this place and replicas of tigers, wild boars, sambars and bears have been erected which are found in Tadoba.

Grassland ecosystem

In this place, a picture of Mamdapur Reserve Conservation has been erected and replicas of antelope, fox and wolf found in Mamdapur have been erected.