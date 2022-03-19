CNG leak reported in middle of road

NASHIK: An incident of CNG leakage from a car took place on Smart Road of Nashik at around 12 noon on Saturday. Due to this incident, there was a heavy traffic jam from CBS to Meher signal. The police took the nearby vehicles and citizens away from the car and the fire department started working on sealing the CNG tank of the car.

The road from CBS to Meher signal was closed for traffic for an hour. The CNG leak caused a chaotic situation in the area. City police and fire department immediately rushed to the spot considering the seriousness of the incident. Police deployed security and diverted traffic from CBS. Firefighters rushed to the spot after getting out of the traffic jam.

Taking the key from the driver, the trunk of the vehicle was opened. This was followed by an exercise to stop the massive leakage of CNG. The fire department succeeded in closing the gas tank valve.

The driver was then asked to take the vehicle elsewhere for repair. Citizens of the vehicle thanked Nashik Police and Fire Department for averting a major incident and saving their vehicle too.