CM's Employment Generation Programme: Right candidate must be benefitted: Mandhare

Nashik: On the backdrop of lack of employment opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eligible candidates should be benefitted in the form of employment and self-employment from the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme, stated District Collector Suraj Mandhare.



He was speaking at a meeting with bankers in the central hall of the District Collector's Office. Jilha Udyog Kendra general manager Satish Bhamre, lead bank manager (LDM) Ardhendru Shekhar, Jilha Udyog inspector Seema Pawar and Prakash Ghuge were present on the occasion.



Speaking further, District Collector Mandhare said, there are many ways and means for the young class to get employment and self employment;it should be brought to their notice. It is also important to make it easy for them to choose what they give preference.



Also, the achievements of young achievers who have set an example by choosing different ways, should be published for everyone so that other youngsters can stand on their own feet without just running after the mirage of a job.



The objective of the state government in formulating the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme is to provide opportunities to the youth and start self employment and seek employment too.



In this connection, while selecting the beneficiaries, we should carefully scrutinize the right candidate. The programme should be publicised by disseminating the success stories of all the beneficiaries who have benefitted earlier. Therefore, aspiring youth will also be more likely to benefit from this initiative of the Chief Minister, he said.



"It will be convenient for many unemployed youth to take advantage of the scheme and start a business through bankers and Jilha Udyog Kendra," expressed by District Collector Mandhare.