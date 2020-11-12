CMO Cell becoming a guideline for public

<p><strong>Nashik</strong> : The Chief Minister’s Self-Help Office (CMO) Cell, set up at Nashik Road to serve the citizens of North Maharashtra, is becoming a guide for the people. At present, people are being taught how to lodge complaints, where to lodge complaints and in which office. </p>.<p>The number of personal complaints has decreased and the number of administrative complaints has increased. Many people are getting guidance through this office and the problem is also being solved. If it's not convenient for people from Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Nagar districts to go to Mumbai to redress their grievances, a CMO Cell set up at the Divisional Revenue Commissioner’s Office at Nashik Road, will address their issues. </p><p>If a complaint is to be forwarded to the CM, it can also be lodged at the CMO cell. People can even send their written complaints by post. This office requests the concerned establishment, department to resolve the issue by correspondence. Till date, 960 complaints have been lodged in the cell and 504 complaints have been settled. The officers and staff of the CMO cell are guiding the people who come to this office to file complaints. </p><p>The CMO cell is working to create awareness among the people about where to lodge a complaint, what form it should take, how to write an application, as well as which issues should be reported to which office. To date, many people’s complaints have been replied through written response.</p>.<div><blockquote>At present, the flow of personal complaints has decreased and that of administrative complaints increased. we forward the complaints of the citizens to the concerned departments in two-three days of its receipt. Complaints of fair nature have received speedy justice to date. Through this facility, we are creating social awareness among people</blockquote><span class="attribution">- K D Nikam, Nayab Tehsildar</span></div>