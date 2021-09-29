CM Uddhav reviews flood situation

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today (Wednesday) held a review meeting to discuss the flood situation across the eight districts of Marathwada region.

Speaking at the meeting held with the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, the CM firstly instructed to expedite the rescue and emergency relief work and then initiate the damage assessment process.

Acknowledging the extensive crop damage due to vigorous monsoon, he said, “The government is behind these farmers and have given instructions to the administration to help them as much as possible.”

“The evacuation of people from the marooned areas should be arranged immediately,” he said while discussing the natural calamity with the Divisional Commissioners. “The administration should pay attention to the rescue work of the citizens in this natural calamity and coordinate with all the agencies,” he instructed. The CM also discussed the situation with the respective guardian Ministers of Marathwada districts.

Later, he gave specific directions to Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and Principal Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Asim Kumar Gupta. As a result of Cyclone Gulab, extreme rains have been pounding Marathwada for the past two days.