CM Uddhav reviews flood situation

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today (Thursday) took stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, created due to torrential rains in the last 24 hours. The IMD has warned of heavy rains in the Konkan coast for the next three days and issued respective red and orange alerts according to the regions.

Thackeray appealed to the people living in these areas to be vigilant and cooperate with the administration as the river level is constantly rising. He said that all the agencies should work carefully and cautiously taking into account the following warnings. Alternative arrangements should be made where there are COVID patients,he added.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte informed that NDRF units, local police and fire brigade personnel, coast guard personnel are working with the help of local citizens. As several rivers in both the districts are overflowing, the government agencies have started moving, evacuating and other relief work.

The Tilari project in Sindhudurg district is also flooded due to heavy rains whereas the Bhatsa and dam Surya dam have reached 63 per cent of their capacities. Similarly, the Barbi and Morbe dams levels have surged to 62 per cent 71 per cent, respectively. The citizens of the area have been advised to be vigilant as the gates of the dams are likely to open at any time.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Asim Gupta, Principal Secretary Beneficiary Ajay Kohirkar, Vijay Gautam, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge, Konkan Division Water Resources Chief Engineer Shri Tirmanwar and others.