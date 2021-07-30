CM to decide on relaxing curbs: Bhujbal

NASHIK: The decision about relaxing Covid19 curbs in Nashik will be announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the decision of the task force, clarified District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal here on Friday. He made it clear in a Covid-19 review meeting held at the district collectorate.

“We can’t remove restrictions. As a result, the weekend lockdown restrictions will remain as they are. We also feel that colleges should be started, malls should be opened and to extend the timing of the shops. We have stated this in the cabinet meeting. However, restrictions cannot be lifted without the decision of the task force,” Bhujbal stated.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Chief Officer Leena Bansod, district civil surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat and other officials were present for the meeting.

Anticipating the third Covid wave, Bhujbal asked the district administration to make an oxygen plant operation at the earliest. It was decided to start 335 schools in the last fortnight. It had been announced that the schools will be closed again if any Covid-19 patient is found again. As three students, two teachers and three employees in seven schools at Niphad, Deola and Sinnar tehsils were found suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, they have been closed, it was also clarified.