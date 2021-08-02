CM Thackeray visits flood-hit Sangli

Sangli: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today (Monday) assured the flood-affected inhabitants of complete assistance by the state government The CM visited the flood-hit Bhilvadi village in Palus tehsil and later surveyed the Ankalkoop village of this district. As the unmasked aggrieved queued up to convey their woes to Thackeray, he appealed them to wear mask and avoid crowding amid the pandemic.

The state machinery is engaged in assessing the damage caused by the deluge, he said, underscoring that a financial relief package will be announced soon. He stated that strong measures will also be taken to avert such mishaps in future.

He interacted with the afflicted who made several demands to him, which includes waiving crop loans taken from cooperative societies, constructing bund on rivers, compensation to small businessmen and rehabilitation. The CM reiterated that government stands in solidarity with those affected and every possible help will be extended to them.

Minister of State for Agriculture Vishwajeet Kadam, MP Dharysheel Mane, Sangli Collector Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari and DSP Dixit Gendam were part of the CM’s entourage.