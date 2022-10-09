CM Shinde pays last respects to Mahant Sagaranand Saraswati

Nashik

Former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Mahant Sagaranand Saraswati Maharaj of Panchayati Anand Akhara in Trimbakeshwar passed away early Saturday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday paid his last respects to the Mahant at Swami Sagaranand Saraswati Gurukul Seva Sangh in Trimbakeshwar.

On this occasion, Ports and Mines and District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Medical Education and Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Suhas Kande, District Collector Gangatharan D., Inspector General of Police BG Shekhar-Patil, CEO of Zilla Parishad Amisha Mittal, Superintendent of Police (Rural) ) Sachin Patil and Deputy Collector Nitin Mundaware were present.

Mahant Sagaranand Saraswati Maharaj’s Devachi Wadi is the native place in the Nanded district and he was 95 years old at the time of his death. He was the president of the 2003 and 2015 Kumbh Mela at Trimbakeshwar.

Maharaj was actively involved in the Kumbh Mela held all over India. He had spent some days in the company of Sant Gadge Maharaj. He was the president of Panchayati Anand Akhara in Trimbakeshwar for the last 25 years.