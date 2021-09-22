CM releases Dr. Singal’s book

MUMBAI: A book containing Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal’s experiences on cycle racing was released by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Varsha residence on Monday. The book has been written by Dr. Singal as a way to inspire the youth. Dr. Vaishali Balajiwale is the co-author of this book. Dr. Singal had participated in the 643-km Pune to Goa, the Deccan Cliffhanger ultra cycle race in 2017. The race was very tough and it was very necessary to complete it in a certain time.

This tough ultra cycle race tests mental and physical fitness of the racers. For this, Dr. Singal had undergone training for six months. He actually took part in the race on November 4, 2017. He had some other competitors with him, but due to mental and physical fatigue, some of them withdrew from it midway. However, as Dr. Singal was mentally prepared, he completed the race even at the age of fifty.