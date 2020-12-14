Cloudy weather to continue till Dec 17

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The cloudy weather in Maharashtra state will remain to continue till December 17. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has forecast light rains, along with hailstorm at some places of Nashik, Dhule, and Jalgaon. It has been predicted that the isolated places in Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha would receive moderate rains along with hailstorm. </p>.<p>Many places in Nashik district received light rains since Sunday morning. The unseasonal showers have lowered the day temperature considerably. According to IMD, a low-pressure area has been created in the Arabian Sea, and the associated cyclone is causing a light rainfall. The forecast for Central Maharashtra includes cloudy weather conditions with possible moderate rains over the coastal area, Marathwada and Vidarbha. The cloudy weather will continue to remain till December 15 in North Maharashtra. Nashik and North Maharashtra would receive moderate rains. </p><p>The minimum temperature in the district has risen to 16-20 degrees Celsius. The vineyards have been affected by the weather change. Grapes can develop cracks, and infestation is likely to happen. Wheat and chickpea crops are also prone to infestation. On the other, this weather is suitable for leafy vegetables. Grape growers are worried as this weather would remain to continue for the next two-three days.</p>.<div><blockquote>The moderate rains and cloudy atmosphere will continue to remain for the next two days. There is a possibility of hailstorm in Nashik, Dhule, and Jalgaon. This weather will continue till December 13 to 15.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Dr. Shriniwas Aundhakar, weather expert</span></div>