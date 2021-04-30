Closed factory restarts in Sinnar, revives hopes for oxygen cylinders

NASHIK: The process of manufacturing 600 jumbo oxygen cylinders was started yesterday after reviving the defunct Swastik Air Products factory in Sinnar. In a real srnse, medical oxygen will be available in the service of patients in Nashik who are facing an acute shortage of oxygen  beds in the midst of rising Covid cases. The factory, which has been closed for the last three years, was facing many difficulties.

MLA Dilip Bunkar and MLA Saroj Ahire had taken the initiative and asked the state government to start the project. The state government took immediate action to expedite the project. The Mahavitaran immediately restored the power connection. The directors of the company also started the process of commissioning the factory by completing repairs and maintenance in a very fast manner.

And yesterday, the factory was commissioned by Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure. Every day 600 jumbo cylinders will be kept reserve for Nashik from this factory. This will definitely be a revitalising initiative for Nashikites at this crucial juncture. This will turn out to be an ideal project in the state which is reviving by the initiative of state government.