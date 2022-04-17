Clean Godavari before 2027 Kumbh

NASHIK: The ‘Namami Goda’, a dream project of the then Mayor Satish Kulkarni is expected to be completed before the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik. The project will bring revival, a big transformation in river Godavari and Nashikites may see clean and pollution-free river in the next five years. The project will be funded by the Central government. Preparations at the administrative level are in the final stages.

A consultant will be appointed soon to speed up the project work. This project will change the face of Godavari till the upcoming 2027 Kumbh Mela. Every Nashikite expects this ambitious project to be completed as soon as possible.

Union Minister Kapil Patil, who was present at the inauguration of the project, had claimed that the river water would be potable after the completion of the Namami Goda project. “If we look at the details of this project, the water of the river will be really clean and drinkable, and the Godavari ghats as well as a large number of facilities will be provided for the devotees,” he had said.

The project is expected to start in the coming months. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has approved in principle the Rs 1823 crore project. He has directed NMC to submit a detailed project report (DPR) on this.

Nashik is a religious city. The revival of the Godavari river is important as the Kumbh Mela is held along the Godavari which flows through the city. Therefore, BJP office bearers including Mayor Kulkarni had gone to Delhi and demanded that the Centre should provide funds for the implementation of Namami Goda project on the lines of Namami Ganga.

Shekhawat had instructed the delegation to submit a DPR to the central government for the implementation of the project, after which officials had given detailed information on the importance of de-pollution of Godavari river, which is of religious significance.

Meanwhile the consultation process was initiated. As this is a grand and big project, it will require an international level consultant, so tenders were invited from that level.

An advertisement for a new consultancy selection was announced because at least three bidders were required to compete. The term was until noon on April 13 this year. The total number of applications received will be considered and the applications will be scrutinized in Nashik. There will be a presentation of the appointed consultant. Also, lastly, the financial bid will be opened and a consultant will be appointed.

Meanwhile, it is understood that it will take at least a fortnight to decide who will be the consultant for the project and the work will get more momentum from next month. Meanwhile, plans are afoot to get the work done before the Kumbh Mela in 2027.