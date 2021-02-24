Clean, beautiful, smart Nashik: Voluntary organisations paint walls in city to create awareness

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is making efforts to bring Nashik city among the first five cities under the central government’s Swachh Survekshan - 2021. As a part of this, voluntary organisations in the city are painting pictures and slogans on the walls at central locations, giving a message of keeping the city clean.

Various types of pictures, slogans and social messages were painted on the outside wall of government girls high school in the city. Voluntary organisation Mission Vighnaharts, Nashik Ploggers and citizens took part in this initiative. A team of around 500 volunteers painted the wall on Sunday to create awareness among the Nashikites.

Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, chief executive officer of Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited(NMSCDCL) Prakash Thavil and chief of NMC solid waste management department Kalpana Kute inspected these pictures and praised those students and volunteers who took part in this.

Various messages about selfie point, the focus of culture of Nashik, clean Nashik, beautiful Nashik, no plastic use, use of mask and maintaining of social distancing and Mazi Vasundhara campaign. Nashikites should support this at their level and make attempts to bring Nashik city among top cities under the Swachh Survekshan, appealed NMSCDCL.