Deshdoot Times

Classes from V to VIII reopen after 10 months

Staff welcomed students with a bouquet
Classes from V to VIII reopen after 10 months
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
School students
COVID-19
Schools Reopen
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com