Classes from V to VIII reopen after 10 months

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Against the backdrop of steady decline in cases of Covid-19, schools from classes V to VIII in the district got reopened from Wednesday (January 27) by following all the norms and guidelines. Earlier, classes VIII to XII were reopened from November 23. </p>.<p>After a long period of ten months, the students reunited with their classmates and teachers. At the beginning of school, the staff welcomed students with a bouquet. The teachers gave precautionary instructions to the students and asked them to follow them carefully. Students were feeling excited to meet their friends after a long time. Some parents even came to the school to drop off their wards. </p><p>Most schools drew rangoli at the entrance as it was the first day of the year and a new beginning for the students. The school premises were found to be abuzz with the chirping of students. As English, Science, and Mathematics will be the only three subjects to be taught, municipal school classes will start from 8 am to 11 am and private schools from 12 pm to 3 pm. The rules and guidelines were illustrated through pictures. </p><p>They collected the parental consent form from students. The body temperature of the students was measured by a thermal gun at the entrances. Sanitizers were also in place. Students were told the rules by the school management on the first day. Instructions were given not to remove the face mask and keep physical distancing.</p>