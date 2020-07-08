Class XI online admissions: Training for principals to conduct online process

Nashik: Online is the new mantra in today's education system. An online training was organised for the principals, vice-principals and supervisors of all the higher secondary schools as well as junior colleges under the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits for a smooth online admission process of Class XI for the academic year 2020-21,

In this training, officer Sarode of the school education and sports division (Mumbai) introduced the trainee teaching fraternities about the June 23 guidelines.

Nashik deputy director of education Pravin Patil, assistant director P M Patil and technicians were present. The new guidelines include provisions regarding reservation, bifocal admission process, zero round process, parallel admission process in regular rounds and cancellation of rounds on the basis of first come first serve. Additional special rounds will be organised as per requirement.

Due to the present situation, the students will be provided a digital brochure instead of a printed one. This information prospectus will be made available to the students in PDF booklet format through online system as well as mobile application.

Admission fees will be collected through online process only. Provision will be made to upload the required documents in the online system and guidance will be given on how to fill Part-1.

Also on the occasion, guidance regarding junior college fee structure and certificates was provided by assistant director P M Patil. The principals were also being informed about in-house quota, management quota, and minority quota.

"Principals should be vigilant while conducting admission process for the students of Class XI. They should ensure submission of documents from the students such as school leaving certificate, educational certificate and mark sheet, income certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, certificate regarding women reservation, disability certificate, national level certificate in competition, Aadhaar Card etc. These necessary documents should be uploaded," it was informed in the online training.

The government will not be responsible for admission if the form is filled up by third party person or cyber cafe operator while uploading the documents, it was warned during the training session.

Forms should be filled only at the guidance center. In the context of the admission process, bifocal admissions should not be conducted in zero rounds. Additional special rounds will also be organised as required, it added.