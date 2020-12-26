Class XI admissions: Special round postponed ahead SEBC issue

Nashik: The state government has approved to provide benefit to Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) students from the Economically Weak Segment (EWS). Accordingly, the facility has been made available on the online admission portal of Class XI for the students who are eligible for Maratha reservation to choose EWS category or open category and its revised schedule has been announced on the website.

Therefore, the selection list (college allotment) which was scheduled to be announced on Thursday has been postponed under the special round of admission process, informed the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. According to the revised schedule, the selection list for the special round will be announced next Monday.

The selection list for the special round of admissions was expected to be announced at 11 am on Thursday. However, as the list was not released in time, there was confusion among the students waiting for admission. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, which is implementing the admission process, updated the information on the website in the afternoon that the selection list for the special round has been postponed.

The facility of choosing EWS class or open category has been made available to the students of SEBC under the Eleventh Admission Process on the admission portal and its revised schedule has been announced on the website. The Directorate of Education has also announced that further proceedings for the Class XIth admission should be done as per the revised schedule and the remaining students can also fill up the application in this extended time

Revised Schedule of Class XI Online Admission Process:

- Duration: Details of proceedings

- Dec 24th to 26th: ESBC students to choose EWS or open category - Undertaking, uploading, filling, locking and verifying part one of the application. The students are requested that If they do not want to make changes, do not unlock the application part one. During this period, other students can also fill application part-one, it can be changed. Previously admitted students can cancel their admission and submit application for special round immediately.

Dec 27: Registration of preference order for admission (filling part-two) and locking. If the option form has already been filled, it can be changed.

Dec 28 (5 pm): Display of selection / merit list for admission under admission round. Showing the cut-off of the admission round on the website.

Dec 29th to 31st (till 6 pm): Procedure for admission if students want to get admission in the junior college.

- To ensure admission to the college obtained by the students.

- Determining the admission of students online by the college, cancelling the admission taken and denying admission.

- All three quotas will continue to be accessed. In-house and minority quota with management quota can be filled from here onwards, as well as their extradition.

Dec 31 (till 8 pm): Additional time for junior colleges to register admissions on the website.

Jan 1, 2021: Announcement of vacancy details after completion of special admission round. It will also include all vacancies transferred from the reserved quotas.

Suggestions for students and parents:

- If students want to cancel the admission taken by them, such a request should be made to the concerned junior college and their admission will be canceled.

- Students should think calmly before canceling the admission, as this is the last admission round of the planned rounds of the admission process.

- It is mandatory for every student to give their online consent to participate in this special round. However, make sure that your Preferences option form part is locked in two times.

- Students who have failed to fill up the application earlier will also be able to submit their application during this extension.

- The procedure for admission of dual subjects will be announced soon.