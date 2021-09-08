Class XI admission

NASHIK: The third merit list of the central admission process for class XI will be published on Monday, at 11 am. The admission deadline for the students selected in the second merit list has expired on Monday, September 6. At the end of the second round, the admission of 11,022 students has been confirmed. Still, a total of 14, 158 seats are still vacant. Online admission process for class XI is being implemented in various 60 junior colleges in the Nashik municipal area.

Out of 11,850 students in the first merit list, 7, 964 students have secured admission. The admission of 3, 258 students in the second merit list has been sealed. A total of 11,022 entries were secured in both the rounds. Therefore, 14,158 seats will be available for the third round. Meanwhile, the process of third merit list has been started from Tuesday.

Students will be able to fill part number two of the application till Thursday. Two days will be reserved for filling the data and the quality list will be published on Monday (13th). Students will have to confirm their admission in the college of their choice by Wednesday, September 15.