Class XI : 10,000 seats for science stream

NASHIK :

A total of 25,250 seats have been made available in Nashik for the 11th admission, which includes 10,160 seats in Science, 8,600 seats in Commerce, 4,910 seats in Arts and 1360 seats in Vocational Courses (MCVC).

The above seats are available in 60 colleges in the city for the eleventh admission in the municipal area. It has an admission capacity of 11,550 students in aided colleges, 8,160 students in non-subsidized colleges and 5,320 students in private institutes.

The process of online registration for admission to the seats has started from July 26 and the process of filling part one of this application has also started from August 1.

Even after the result of the 10th, there is still uncertainty about the schedule of filling part two of the 11th admission application.Earlier, the application process for the 11th admission was to start from July 15.

However, due to lockdown in several cities including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, a revised schedule has been announced.

However, part of the admission application could not be processed accordingly.According to the second revised schedule, the process of filling part one of the admission application will start from August 1.

However, earlier, after the results of class X were announced by the education department, students were told that they would be able to fill part-2 of the admission form.

After the announcement of the results of class X on July 29, the filling of part one of the admission form of class XI has started from 1st August.

However, there is uncertainty about the schedule for filling part two. Part 1 is to record personal information. College options, preference order can be reported in part two.