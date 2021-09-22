Class X re-examination from today

NASHIK: The Class X results were declared on the basis of internal assessment after the main examination of class X was cancelled due to Corona. For this, 581 students have been enrolled and after 12th, this examination will also be held in offline written form. Therefore, it has been decided to re-examine these students.

The supplementary examinations of the remaining students will be held in written form. According to the schedule, the class X examination will be held from September 22 to October 8. A total of 581 students from Nashik district, 46 from Dhule, 26 from Jalgaon and 102 from Nandurbar have entered for this examination.

Earlier, the state board had said that the practical and oral examinations would be held from September 21 to October 4. Due to the low enrollment of students in the supplementary examination, it is possible for these students to take the written examination at the examination centers by following the safe rules in the background of Corona. Accordingly, the planning has been completed and the Board has given instructions to strictly follow all the rules.