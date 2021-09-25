Class IV employees to be promoted as junior clerks

NASHIK: There is good news for the class IV employees of the tribal development department who have been waiting for promotion for the last several years. The Tribal Department has decided to promote 150 class IV employees to the post of junior clerk. Accordingly, the Nashik Additional Commissionerate is accepting the option wise proposals of eligible candidates. Therefore, there is a large crowd of people concerned to submit the proposal.

About 211 Government Ashram Schools, 180 Hostels and 7 Project Offices are functioning under Nashik Additional Commissionerate. Class IV employees have been working here for many years in the posts of workmen, cooks, watchmen, cleaners and peons. The concerned employees had not received promotion since 2013. The transfer and promotion session is currently underway in the Tribal Development Department. Under this, promotion of class four employees has been given priority.

Meanwhile, eligible candidates can submit proposals with options till 25th December. After that, the project office wise counseling will be given to the concerned staff. As the counseling process will be completed next week, the appointment letter will be distributed in the first week of October, said a senior official of the Tribal Development Department.