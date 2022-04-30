Civic polls likely after monsoon

NASHIK: State Election Commission has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it is difficult to hold elections to the local self governing bodies in the upcoming monsoon season. As a result, there is a strong possibility of elections after the monsoon.

The term of office bearers of 15 Municipal Corporations, including Nashik, 25 Zilla Parishads and 283 Panchayat Samitis in the state has expired two months ago. Therefore, those who are preparing for the elections to the Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will have to take a ‘wait and watch’ stand until the election dates are announced.

Meanwhile, if the elections are postponed, the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government will get a big relief. This role of the SEC will give the government ample time to implement OBC reservation. The hearing regarding OBC reservation will be held on May 4. Therefore, the affidavit submitted by the Election Commission to the Supreme Court is likely to bring relief to the state government.

If this affidavit is accepted by the apex court, it will be of great benefit to the government. The MVA government’s troubles have intensified since the OBC’s political reservation controversy erupted. The MVA government had also made several attempts to postpone the elections. The Supreme Court will now hear the OBC quota on May 4. Therefore, this role of the State Election Commission is considered as a big relief for the government. Now, all eyes are on the judgment of the Supreme Court on the affidavit filed by the election commission

Rain may play a spoilsport

The state receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. Therefore, it will be difficult to hold elections during this period. If a decision is taken on OBC reservation on 4th May, then the entire planning will be done in June and July. Therefore, it is not possible to hold elections in June-July itself. It is difficult to hold elections during the monsoon season in Konkan, the Election Commission said in a letter to the Supreme Court. The term of office bearers of 15 Municipal Corporations, 25 Zilla Parishads and 283 Panchayat Samitis in the state has expired two months ago.

The state government has appointed administrators for local bodies. However, due to lack of political interference in the functioning of local bodies, this has become a problem for the political stalwarts who are not accustomed to administrative discipline and have been moving around as aspirants for the last two months. They have no other option but to ‘wait and watch’.

Eyes on three assembly seats

In Nashik, when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had 40 corporators and was in power in the Municipal Corporation, three MLAs in the city were from it. So now the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in the Municipal Corporation, while the three MLAs in the city also belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party. As a result, when Shiv Sena came to power in Nashik Municipal Corporation, it is seen that Shiv Sena has devised a strategy to wrest the seats currently held by three BJP MLAs. The Shiv Sena leadership is saying that this will plan more ‘correct programmes’ in the near future. Meanwhile, MNS, NCP and Congress have also geared up for the civic elections amid uncertainty over election dates in their own way. However, at present, the Shiv Sena has predicted a bipolar contest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.