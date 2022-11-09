Civic meeting in Nashik on Nov 14

Nashik
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started a grand walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. About 3500 km journey will be completed. The walk is getting a spontaneous response from all walks of life.
All the liberal organisations, citizens, and activists from Maharashtra have decided to actively participate. Against this backdrop, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Raju Desale at Hutatma Smarak yesterday.
Extensive discussions were held regarding the organisation of programmes in Nashik city in support of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Maharashtra on November 7.
On this occasion, it was unanimously decided to organise a citizen’s meeting on November 14 at 4 pm at Sant Gadge Maharaj statue on Main Road to mark the occasion of Nehru Jayanti.