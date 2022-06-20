Civic body to ensure regular CNG supply

NASHIK: The intercity bus service of Citilinc of Nashik Municipal Corporation has 203 buses and 155 of them are running on CNG. All these buses of NMC have to go to Pathardi from Nashik every day to fill CNG. This has resulted in a hike in fuel expenses as a bus costs Rs 900 per day for 40 km more. Citilinc buses have to run an average of 40 km on an empty route daily from Tapovan and Nashik Road area to Pathardi area to fill CNG.

The buses have to wait at the CNG pumps for six hours to get the CNG filled. They have to stand in queues. On Thursday, last week, a CNG bus ran out of fuel, this bus was towed from the Dindori route to Pathardi.

On the other hand, a large amount of free travellers is increasing the headache of the transport service. Also, many conductors take money but do not give tickets to passengers. Such incidents have come to the fore. So far, 81 conductors have been suspended due to financial misconduct. While a total of 8500 passengers travelling without a ticket have been penalized.

The transport committee has taken a decision to solve this problem. It has been decided that the conductors who are taking money and are not giving tickets to passengers will have to face criminal charges against them.